Israel: Gantz interviews 3 people who could succeed Kochavi

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to three generals of the military's general staff in preparation for Aviv Kochavi's term as Chief of Staff ending.

Gantz asked the candidates strategic questions related to the command of the army. Additionally, he asked them how they saw the future of the military and the role they hoped to fill.

He also intends to hold a consultation process with former chiefs of staff.

The three chosen for an interview were Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, former Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Commander of the Land Forces Joel Strick.

Currently, Halevi is considered the most suitable candidate for the position, according to Israel's Kan news.

Before the process began, Gantz met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Kochavi to discuss the process.

Kochavi is expected to complete his term as the 22nd IDF Chief of Staff term in January 2023.

Gantz must announce his choice for Kochavi's replacement before the possible fall of the current government and is expected to announce his selection by the first week of July.

For several weeks, Bennett's coalition has been in danger, weakened by the successive departures of several members of the government.

Parliament (Knesset) member Nir Orbach announced Monday that he would no longer vote with the coalition until further notice, meaning the fragile government holds 59 out of 120 seats.