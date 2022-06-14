Iran carried out a cyberattack targeting senior Israeli officials

The targets were not named by Check Point to protect their privacy, except for Tzipi Livni

Iranian hackers recently carried out a hacking operation against senior Israeli officials, including former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni and a former US ambassador to the Jewish state, an Israeli cybersecurity firm announced Tuesday.

Check Point Research described the attack in a statement, saying it used a wide range of fake email accounts to gain parties' trust, take control of targets' accounts, steal information and use it to attack other targets.

In many cases, the hackers' email correspondence or documents put forward referred to security issues related to Iran and Israel.

Check Point said its analysis led it to believe the attack was carried out by an Iranian group called Phosphorus, which has previously conducted numerous high-profile cyberattacks aligned with Tehran's interests and targeting Israeli officials.

The targets were not named by Check Point to protect their privacy, except for Tzipi Livni, who agreed to have her name published. The list also included a well-known former Israeli military major general who held a "highly sensitive position," the current chairman of one of Israel's leading security think tanks, the former chairman of a Middle East research center, and a senior executive in the Israeli defense industry.

According to the statement, the hackers "performed an account takeover of some victims' inboxes, then hijacked existing email conversations between a target and a trusted party."

"The visible goal of this operation appeared to be to gain access to victims' inboxes, personal information and identity documents," Check Point said.