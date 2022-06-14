Israel honors fallen soldiers from First Lebanon War

Defense minister Benny Gantz tells bereaved families 'we have a moral duty to support you'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday that Israel has a "moral duty" to support the families of the soldiers who died during the First Lebanon War.

Bereaved families gathered at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl for a memorial service honoring fallen soldiers on the 40th anniversary of Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon to stop Palestinian cross-border attacks.

President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also took to the podium in the Hall of Remembrance.

Operation Peace for Galilee was supposed to be a short engagement but turned into an 18-year stay in the security zone of southern Lebanon.

Hundreds of soldiers lost their lives and thousands more were wounded in what is considered the country's most controversial war.

The leaders who spoke said that the threat still exists at the northern border.

Herzog emphasized that the Jewish state's struggle is with Iran "creating chaos and instability at our northern border through Hezbollah. Our struggle is against Iranian influence imposed on Lebanon that destroys Lebanon and tries to undermine stability in the Middle East."

The president then directed his comments toward the Lebanese people, saying that there is "no unsolved controversy" between Israelis and Lebanese.

For his part, Bennett said that the mission remains unchanged since the First Lebanon War, which is to "stand fiercely and protect ourselves."

Referring to recent threats to Israeli citizens, the prime minister said that Israel would "not hesitate to do anything in the world to protect its citizens."

Gantz said that 40 years after the war, Israel is the strongest force in the region.

"There is no doubt in my mind if required to act again it will end in a definitive victory" for Israel.