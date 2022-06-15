Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 6 in West Bank operations

IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police active Tuesday night across Judea and Samaria Division

Israeli forces made six arrests on Tuesday night in the West Bank as part of the ongoing "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

The nightly raids in Palestinian towns and villages are in response to recent terrorist attacks in Israel that have killed 19 people.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police were active throughout the Judea and Samaria Division, including in the village of Haras, the Al Aida refugee camp and in the cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

In addition to the arrests of wanted suspects, weapons were found in the Palestinian town of Za'tara.

One of those arrested is suspected of transporting infiltrators in the seam area.

On Sunday night, Israeli security forces arrested 12 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities during a raid in the West Bank.

Two suspects were arrested in Fasayil and weaponry was confiscated in Kafr al-Labad. Following the arrest of another two men in the city of Nablus, the IDF were met with gunfire and stones. No wounded officers were reported.