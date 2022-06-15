Two Palestinians charged over deadly April terror attack in Ariel

The two alleged terrorists were charged with intentionally causing the death of Vyacheslav Golev

Military prosecutors filed indictments Tuesday against two Palestinians accused of carrying out a deadly attack in the town of Ariel in April.

Vyacheslav Golev, 23, was shot dead while inside the guard booth at the entrance to the West Bank settlement on April 29 by Palestinian terrorists Youssef Sameeh Assi and Yahya Marei, according to prosecutors.

Golev shielded his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman, from the terrorists' gunfire by putting his body in front of her, saving her life. The couple worked as security guards and regularly took their shifts together.

The two alleged terrorists were charged with intentionally causing the death of Golev. This charge is equivalent to murder in the West Bank military courts. They were also accused of the attempted murder of Fligelman.

According to the indictment, the two men decided to attack the couple after hearing about clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The two men purchased Carlo machine guns and a vehicle to carry out the attack.

According to the indictment, they chose to carry out their attack at the entrance to Ariel on a weekend night because "they thought it would be the best place to carry out their plan and then escape from the area."

The two men were arrested in their hometown of Qarawat Bani Hassan the day after the attack.

The army also filed an indictment against the brother of one of the gunmen, who was accused of failing to prevent the attack and helping the two men hide afterward.

All three defendants will remain in custody until the end of the judicial process.