Israel Defense Forces to hold military drills near border with Lebanon

Residents of nearby towns to hear the sound of explosions

The Israel Defense Forces announced it would hold military drill which will include artillery fire on Thursday morning near the border with Lebanon.

The IDF said that exercises in northern Israel near the disputed Mount Dov area were planned in advance, according to The Times of Israel. Residents of nearby towns are expected to hear the sound of explosions until Thursday afternoon when the drill is scheduled to end.

As tensions between Israel and Lebanon have risen in recent weeks over rights to the Karish gas field, Israeli forces are on high alert. While Israel claims Karish as part of its exclusive economic zone, Lebanon insists the field is in contested waters and should not be developed until the dispute is resolved.

Last week, Israeli ministers issued a joint statement saying that the country was "prepared to defend" the rig, following Hezbollah’s threats. Earlier in May, Israel and Cyprus held a joint military exercise to simulate war deep inside Lebanon against Hezbollah.

The IDF also played out a wartime scenario during the massive "Chariots of Fire" exercise, predicting thousands of dead in Lebanon and 300 in Israel in a future war with the Hezbollah terrorist group. According to the IDF’s estimates, Hezbollah would launch an average of about 1,500 rockets daily at Israel.

On Tuesday, reports said Lebanon was planning to offer a compromise to US energy envoy Amos Hochstein who came to Beirut at the invitation of Lebanon’s government to resolve the dispute with Israel over maritime gas resources.