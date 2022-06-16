Israel: Police won't release findings of internal probe into conduct at Al Jazeera journalist's funeral

'The police reviewed the conduct of the forces on the ground, with the aim of drawing lessons,' says Barlev

Israel's police refused on Wednesday to publicize the findings of an internal investigation into officers' conduct at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral.

Officers at the funeral of the slain Al Jazeera journalist attacked pallbearers, almost causing the casket to fall.

Law enforcement officials put out a statement announcing that the findings were delivered to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, with an additional note that the former appeared to acknowledge wrongdoing by the police.

“The funeral procession of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was a complex event. It is impossible to remain indifferent to the difficult scenes,” Shabtai said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

He said the incident needed to be adequately reviewed “so that [future] sensitive events such as these are not violently disturbed by rioters.”

“Under my guidance, the police reviewed the conduct of the forces on the ground, with the aim of drawing lessons and improving operational conduct in similar future incidents,” he added.

He said he trusts the police under his command “to do their job faithfully for the safety of the entire public.”

A police source told Israel's Ynet, "That's it for now," adding that the investigation went well and that no individual officers would be rebuked.

The statement was issued at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.