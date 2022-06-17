Israel coordinated with US ahead of strikes in Syria - WSJ

Secret coordination mechanism asks Israel to provide mission details in advance

Israel coordinated with the United States ahead of some of the strikes it has carried out in Syria in recent years, including to destroy Iranian weapons warehouses, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening.

While Israel and Russia coordinate Israeli operations in Syria through a deconfliction mechanism, the US has largely kept silent about any coordination with Israel.

According to the report, many of Israel's operations in Syria were vetted in advance to receive approval from senior US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Pentagon officials.

Covert coordination with the US is carried out to ensure that Israeli airstrikes do not disrupt US-led coalition operations against ISIS.

Current and former US officials have told the WSJ that the US is only reviewing airstrikes that Israel wishes to carry out from the coalition's Al Tanf base in southeast Syria.

While many Israeli strikes are carried out from other locations, Israel has occasionally carried out strikes close to the base in recent years to circumvent Syrian air defenses, according to the report.

The secret coordination mechanism asks Israel to provide details of planned missions to CENTCOM in advance, with the command then conducting a review and briefing the US Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who perform their own assessments.

However, Israel has never claimed responsibility for the strikes carried out in Syria.