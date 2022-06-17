Israeli observation balloon falls over Gaza

IDF surveillance blimp reportedly dropped at Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip

An Israeli surveillance balloon fell over the Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which said that it was looking into the incident.

The observation balloon reportedly dropped at Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that there was no risk of significant information leakage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537757541685395456 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Palestinian media reports, terrorist groups in the coastal enclave were able to capture the fallen blimp. Photos and videos allegedly showing the downed blimp were shared on social media.

Palestinian sources claimed that it was shot down, but the IDF said that the downing was attributed to an IDF firing squad active in the area.

A red alert was activated at the same time in an open area near the Erez Crossing because of warning shots fired by the IDF, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Palestinian media reported that the IDF fired two missiles at a target in an open area near the Erez Crossing in Gaza.