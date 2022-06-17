Israelis already in the city advised against going out

Iran intends to carry out large-scale attacks over the weekend in Turkey, according to new information received by Israeli defense officials, the Hebrew-language Channel 12 News reported Friday evening.

Officials have decided to urge Israelis not to travel to Turkey and those already there are urged to be extra vigilant.

The decisions follow an assessment of the situation conducted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with senior defense officials earlier in the day.

Those Israelis who are already in the city are advised against going out to restaurants and entertainment venues.

This is a developing story