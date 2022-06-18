Gaza fires rocket at Israel, army responds with airstrikes

There were no reports of injuries or damage, nor an immediate claim of responsibility

Sirens sounded in Ashkelon of southern Israel and communities along the Gaza border after a rocket was fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli army (IDF) said.

According to the initial IDF statement, the projectile was intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defense system, and said it later began striking targets in the Palestinian enclave in response.

While the IDF identified only one rocket launched by the Gaza-ruling Hamas group, Palestinian reports said that two rockets were fired.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In the response strikes, the IDF said it targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and three additional posts belonging to the faction.

According to Palestinian media, a site belonging to one of the factions in Gaza was subsequently hit by several Israeli airstrikes, The Times of Israel reported. Videos circulating social media showed fire and smoke rising at the site of the strikes.

Israel is examining whether the rocket was fired by members of the Islamic Jihad in response to the deaths of three Palestinians who were killed during a gunfight with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin the day prior.

Earlier Friday, an Israeli observation balloon fell over Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, with Palestinian reports claiming that the IDF struck the area shortly afterward.

Reports further suggested that Palestinian terrorist groups were able to seize the fallen blimp, but the IDF state that there was no concern of a significant information leak.

Saturday’s rocket was the first to be launched at Israel from Gaza since late April.