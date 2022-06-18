Machinegun fire from Gaza hits Israeli home, no casualties

Hamas flies flag on post overlooking Israeli border

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Saturday targeted the Israel border community of Netiv HaAsara with machinegun fire, hitting the wall of one residential home.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This comes hours after Israeli warplanes hit Hamas military sites in retaliation for rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave run by the Islamist group.

"A short while ago, in response to the rocket attack, (Israeli military) aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.

The strikes came after Hamas "launched a rocket... toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel", it said, adding the projectile was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield.

The Israeli "aircraft targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and an additional three military posts belonging to Hamas," the statement said.