Gantz: Iranian cells 'hunting' for Israelis in Istanbul

One terrorist squad reportedly arrested

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Israeli nationals visiting Turkey to follow the recommendations issued by the Ministry to minimize risk amid the threat of an Iranian terrorist attack.

"Israel is working to foil the Iranians' attempts to carry out an attack and is preparing to respond with force in the face of any threat to Israeli citizens everywhere," the official said said.

Gantz said Israel obtained intelligence that several Iranian terrorist squads were actively trying to "hunt Israelis" through social media or identify them at major tourist sites in Istanbul to kill or kidnap them.

Israel estimates there are currently over 2,000 Israelis visiting Turkey's largest city, giving rise to fears that Turkish security forces would be unable to foil a terrorist attack.

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, the majority of Israeli visitors heeded the warning, taking shelter in their hotel rooms.

Earlier in the day Channel 12 News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli security official, that Israel’s Mossad spy agency and Turkish intelligence services managed to thwart an attack over the past day, arresting the members of an Iranian terrorist cell.

It is believed that Iran is seeking to retaliate against the recent mysterious deaths of Iranian scientists and top Revolutionary Guard officers, which Tehran blames on Israel.