PM Bennett: We have ‘zero tolerance’ for Hamas’ rockets

'Unlike in the past, we are not making excuses for the terrorists,' Israel's Prime Minister says

Israel has “zero tolerance” for rockets launched by Hamas, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at Sunday’s cabinet meeting in the Israeli parliament, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“When this government was established, we changed our policy towards Hamas, in several dimensions,” Bennett said, according to the Israeli daily.

“We immediately stopped the transfer of suitcases of dollars to Hamas and moved from a policy of accepting rocket fire on Israelis to one of zero tolerance,” he said, stressing that only seven rockets were fired into Israel during the last year, making it the calmest year since Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The statement came one day after a rocket was fired from the Strip, with the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting the projectile targeting Israeli border communities.

On Sunday’s meeting, the Prime Minister said that Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure peace and security for its citizens living along the Gaza border, the Israeli daily reported.

“Unlike in the past, we are not making excuses for the terrorists,” Bennett said.

“We’re not calling them rebels [against Hamas] or [saying there was] an electrical short. As far as we are concerned, Hamas is the address,” he continued, explaining that the current government changed its view on Hamas and Gazans, letting more residents into Israeli territory.

However, following Saturday's rocket attack, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz froze on Sunday a move to expand the quota of work permits for Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip.

The quota was expected to increase by an additional 2,000, bringing the total number to 14,000.

Additionally, the Prime Minister cautioned Israeli nationals visiting Turkey to take the risk seriously as Iranian operatives allegedly attempted to attack Israeli tourists in the country.

“Israeli citizens must practice personal responsibility for their safety," he said according to Ynet News.