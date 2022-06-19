Concern for Israeli travelers in UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt - reports

'I would recommend Israelis not go there, and if they go they should take extra care'

Concern is increasing for the safety of Israeli travelers in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt amid Iranian threats, according to Hebrew media reports.

Last week, Turkish media outlets exposed an Iranian ring that planned to carry out attacks against Israelis in the country.

In response, Israel issued the highest travel warning for Istanbul and called on Israelis to leave Turkey and avoid traveling to the country.

Unnamed Israeli security officials cited in the reports indicated that there are no concrete threats in the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt but that the situation could become dangerous if Tehran gets "desperate" to commit an attack.

The Islamic Republic has vowed revenge for the killing of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member that was attributed to Israel's Mossad national intelligence agency.

“I would recommend Israelis not go there, and if they go they should take extra care,” an unnamed diplomatic source was quoted as saying about travel to the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt.

Earlier this month it was reported that authorities in Thailand were on high alert over potential Iranian attacks on Israelis in the southeast Asian country.