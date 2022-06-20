'If there is a breach point there, it should be closed immediately'

Iran could be responsible for a cyberattack that triggered false rocket warning sirens in Israeli cities on Sunday evening.

The sirens that were heard in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Eilat for nearly an hour were activated due to a cyberattack, Israel's Home Front Command's initial report said. On Monday the Israel National Cyber Directorate confirmed the attack was aimed against the municipal siran systems, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan said in an interview that Iran could be behind the cyberattack, urging Israel to take preventative measures against future threats.

"The Home Front Command's alarm system was not breached, the municipal siren system was, but it is very worrying and disturbing," he said. "If there is a breach point there, it should be closed immediately," Golan was quoted as saying.

Earlier in June, Iranian hackers carried out a cyberattack against senior Israeli officials, including former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni and an unnamed former US ambassador to the Jewish state, hijacking their email conversations.