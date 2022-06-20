Israel says it's building regional air defense alliance under US

Gantz said cooperation between Israel and US-aligned Arab states is already underway

Israel is building a US-sponsored regional air defense alliance, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.

Gantz added that the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks and could be bolstered by US President Joe Biden's visit next month.

Unveiling what he dubbed the "Middle East Air Defense Alliance" in a briefing to Israeli lawmakers, Gantz said cooperation between Israel and US-aligned Arab states is already underway.

"Over the past year, I have been leading an extensive program, together with my partners at the Pentagon and in the US administration, that will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and countries in the region," he said, according to an official transcript, Reuters reported.

"This program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries."

The transcript did not name partner countries nor give further details on the thwarted attacks. Iran, Israel's arch-foe and a regional rival of Arab powers, says any military actions it takes are defensive.

"I hope that we will take another step forward in this aspect (of regional cooperation) during President Biden’s important visit," Gantz added.

During his July 13-16 visit, Biden will come to Israel and continue to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Arab leaders.

Saudi Arabia was supportive of Israel's 2020 rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, but stopped short of normalizing ties with the Jewish state.