Israel foils drug smuggling attempt from Lebanon

Israeli forces seize 77 pounds of hashish worth around $290,000

Israeli police and military forces foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Lebanon, police reported Monday afternoon.

Three residents of the Arab town of Jadeidi-Makr -- all members of the same family, aged 20, 34 and 42 -- were arrested near Moshav Shtula, adjacent to the border with Lebanon, police said.

In a statement, the police added that around 77 pounds (35 kilograms) of hashish, worth around $290,000 (one million shekels), were seized by the authorities.

In recent years, Israeli security forces have foiled attempts to smuggle hashish and weapons into Israel from Lebanon, potentially on behalf of the Hezbollah terror organization, according to the military.

Hezbollah has long controlled the Lebanese area adjacent to the border with Israel and it is unlikely that it was unaware of these smuggling operations.

The terrorist group is known to finance its activities through the sale of drugs around the world, including producing large quantities of hashish in eastern Lebanon.

Also on Monday, police and Israel Defense Forces troops foiled an attempt to smuggle 13 firearms into southern Israel from Jordan, arresting two men in the process.