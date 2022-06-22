Israel begins building 28-mile long West Bank security barrier

Nearly 30-foot-tall barrier replacing security fence that was built 20 years ago

Israel on Tuesday began construction of a 28-mile-long security barrier in the northern West Bank, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The nearly 30-foot-tall security barrier will include a protective wall and additional technology to prevent infiltrations.

It replaces a security fence that was built 20 years ago.

The Defense Ministry's Department of Engineering and Construction and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Central Command are coordinating construction efforts.

The barrier begins in the northern West Bank and ends in the Bat Hefer area of the Sharon plain.

“We are continuing our defensive efforts in the north by strengthening the Judea and Samaria security barrier and providing solutions for the Israeli home front," Defense Ministry Benny Gantz said.

"These efforts constitute an integral part of our operational activity. Along with this, we will continue to operate against all threats we face in order to maintain the security of Israel's civilians."