Amid political chaos, Bennett warns Hamas: Do not challenge the stability

'The new normal in the south is peace, security, and a normal life'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli army's Gaza division on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

He assessed the security situation with the leader of the Southern Command and other senior officials.

"We are completing the quietest year for the residents of Sderot, Ashkelon, and the Gaza Strip for 15 years," the head of government said according to the Israeli daily.

"The new normal in the south is peace, security, and a normal life," he added, hailing housing construction in the region as "the greatest of victories."

Additionally, Bennett warned Palestinian terror organizations in the Strip not to take advantage of the instability characterizing Israel's political situation at the moment.

"We are in a period of political instability, but security stability must be maintained. I do not suggest to anyone on the other side to try to challenge it,” he said.

Bennett's remarks come amid the dissolution of the current coalition government led by the prime minister.

On Tuesday, the Israeli parliament (Knesset) decided to push forward the timeline for the dissolution of the government.

Already on Wednesday, the first step was taken as the Knesset passed the first out of four votes needed to disperse the parliament, enabling new elections.

It will be Israel's fifth election within less than four years.

Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, will become the interim prime minister if the Knesset is disbanded, lasting until elections take place, scheduled now for October 2.