Israel's Herzog says country works '24/7' to protect its citizens

'Iran sends its long arms of terror into Israel, our borders and to other countries,' says Herzog

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that Israel works "24/7" to protect its citizens, following reports of Iranian attempts to harm Israeli tourists in Turkey.

"The security of Israeli citizens is tested every day. There are many challenges ahead. Iran is sending its long weapons of terror, into Israel, to our borders, and into other countries as well," he said, while speaking at a graduation ceremony for an Israeli Air Force pilots' course

"We have been informed today of attempts to kidnap Israelis and harm them, and believe me, the State of Israel's security arms are operating 24/7, in counter-terrorism operations that are often reminiscent of thriller movies," he continued, adding that "reality is sometimes beyond imagination."

Eight people, including Iranians, were arrested last week in Istanbul on suspicion of preparing attacks against Israeli nationals, news welcomed Thursday in Ankara and by the head of Israeli diplomacy.

"There is no country in the world that would allow its citizens to be threatened solely because of their identity," Herzog said.

"I caution anyone who wants to test us - we won't be idle in the face of threats. Israel maintains freedom of action and ensures its security interests. We can reach our enemies wherever, whenever, and in any way, we choose to."