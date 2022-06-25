Report: Hezbollah erects 15 new observation posts along Israel border

IDF accuses the terrorist group of hiding behind an environmentalist NGO

The Shi'ite terrorist group Hezbollah set up in recent weeks some 15 new observation posts along Israel’s Lebanese border border, according to Israel's Channel 12 News.

The posts, manned around the clock by Hezbollah operatives, consist of an observation tower and adjacent residential structures.

“Hezbollah is trying to camouflage its activities as those of a ‘green’ organization, but it is abundantly clear to us who are the people who operate these sites,” Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Avshalom Dadon told Channel 12.

Israel has repeatedly accused the Iran-allied terrorist militia of building observation posts on its border under cover of the Green Without Borders environmental organization.

In October 2018, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified a Hezbollah outpost near the Israeli border disguised as an office of the Green Without Borders NGO, while in 2017 five such positions used for Hezbollah's intelligence and reconnaissance efforts were uncovered.

According to the military, the Lebanese civil organization Green Without Borders is partially funded by Hezbollah.

However, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon that previously observed the NGO over a period of two years declared that no unauthorized armed people were found operating at its sites and thus no violation of the Security Council Resolution was detected.

Israel regards Hezbollah, a powerful terrorist organization armed with over a 100 thousand missiles, as an existential threat.