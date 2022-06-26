Break the Wave: 11 terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank overnight

Illegal weapons also seized in raids of Palestinian villages Saturday night

Israeli forces arrested 11 people in the West Bank on Saturday night as part of the Break the Wave counterterrorism operation in response to recent attacks on Israeli civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police participated in the activities that also included the confiscation of several illegal weapons, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Raids were conducted across the Israeli military's Judea and Samaria Division, including in the Palestinian villages of Iskaka, Rashida, Al-Tira and Beit Ur al-Tahta.

Six people were arrested in the village of Qaryut in the territory of the IDF's Benyamin Brigade.

Two people were arrested in town of Beit Ummar in the territory of the Etzion Brigade.

Three people were detained in the village of Nur al-Shams within the jurisdiction of the Menashe Brigade. Several weapons were also seized during this raid.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

Israel initiated the ongoing Break the Wave counterterrorism operation in the West Bank to prevent further terrorist attacks against Israelis following a series of deadly attacks in the past months that in total claimed the lives of 19 people.