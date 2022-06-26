WSJ: Israel, Arab nations held secret US talks on Iran

Talks were described as the first step towards regional cooperation and covered Iranian aerial threats

The United States held a secret meeting last March in Egypt with senior Israeli army (IDF) officials and military chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other Arab nations over the Iranian threat, according to a Sunday report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the report, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, his Saudi counterpart Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and military officials from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates met in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The talks were described as the first steps towards regional cooperation and covered aerial threats posed by Iran and how to defend against them.

Sources close to the meetings told WSJ that participants agreed in principle on a mechanism to communicate immediate threats via phone and computer, as a precursor to government-level involvement.

The report further noted that such cooperation between Israel and Arab states – especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar – was unthinkable before the signing of the landmark Abraham Accords and in light of concerns over Iranian aggression.

US President Joe Biden is slated for a Mideast trip in mid-July, during which he will visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia.

Topics on his agenda reportedly range from Israel-Saudi relations to the formation of an Israeli-Arab military alliance.

Meanwhile, efforts of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel are still in the works. In late May, Axios reported that the US was secretly mediating a deal between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Egypt that might lead to formalizing relations.