Two Palestinians killed during anti-terrorist operation in West Bank

17 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities were arrested overnight

Two young Palestinians were killed by the Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) in Ramallah in the West Bank on Monday night during an operation conducted to arrest suspected terrorists.

Israeli soldiers were also targeted by fire from a vehicle in the city of Jenin, while carrying out anti-terrorist raids. No casualties to the IDF were reported.

Other violent incidents took place in Bethlehem and Hebron, including stones being thrown at soldiers.

As part of the ongoing counterterrorism Operation Break the Wave, the IDF, the Shin Bet internal security service, and Border Police forces overnight arrested 17 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. Weapons were also seized during the raid.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces arrested 11 people in the West Bank. The operation is conducted in response to recent attacks on Israeli civilians.