Israel thwarts drug smuggling attempt at the Egyptian border

The operation comes a week after Israel thwarted drugs and arms smuggling attempts

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and an Israel Police defense unit foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth almost $877,00.

According to the IDF, soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras spotted suspects approaching the border from Egypt overnight and sent troops to the scene.

Several of the suspects were arrested by security forces, and three packets of drugs that were hidden nearby were found, the army said.

After a search, the suspects were apprehended by the security forces and were taken for questioning by the police who will carry out an investigation.

Last week, Israeli police and military forces foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Lebanon.

Also last week, police and IDF troops foiled an attempt to smuggle 13 firearms into southern Israel from Jordan, arresting two men in the process.