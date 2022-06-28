Israel to reinforce northern homes amid Hezbollah threat

Some 30 percent of Israeli citizens did not have access to functioning bomb shelters near their homes in 2020

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it is reinforcing dozens of homes in northern communities threatened by potential rocket attacks from the Hezbollah terror group across the Lebanese border.

The Shield of the North initiative officially began in October 2021, when the Defense Ministry started installing new bomb shelters in homes of the Kfar Yuval community, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

In the coming months, dozens of bomb shelters will be built in homes – by the ministry’s Engineering and Construction Division and the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command – in the northern town of Shlomi, which were initially built without reinforced rooms.

There are also separate proposals to construct shelters in Misgav Am as well as similar projects in other towns within the next few weeks, as part of what the Defense Ministry called its “architectural planning phase” of reinforced rooms in 12 other locales totaling some 1,000 homes.

Ultimately, the Shield of the North plan is set to build shelters in the 21 communities closest to the northern border, ToI reported.

It comes years after promises to improve the shelters in northern communities, which are regularly found to be lacking, despite the high risk of being hit by rocket attacks from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

A 2020 State Comptroller report found that nearly 30 percent of Israeli citizens do not have access to functioning bomb shelters near their homes, including over 250,000 people who live near the Gaza and Lebanon borders.