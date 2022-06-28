Hamas publishes video reportedly showing Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed

Video purportedly shows Israeli prisoner in poor health condition, using an oxygen mask

Hamas on Tuesday published a video reportedly showing one of two Israeli prisoners held by the Gaza-based terrorist group.

The video purportedly shows Hisham Al-Sayed in poor health condition, laying on a bed with the assistance of an oxygen tank.

The Qatar Economic Forum, which took place last week, is playing on the TV in the background, indicating that Hamas at least wants the appearance that the video is recent.

On Monday, the military wing of Hamas issued a statement on the "deterioration" of one of the two Israelis it is holding captive (the other is Avera Mangistu).

"There has been a medical deterioration in the condition of one of the Israeli prisoners," it was announced.

A Palestinian source told Ynet that Hamas would try to show a video through mediators to Israel to back up their claim of the declining health condition of one of the prisoners.

YOAV LEMMER (AFP) Sha'aban Al-Sayeed holds a picture of his son, Hisham, believed to be held captive in Gaza by Hamas, April 13, 2016.

Incoming Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid slammed Hamas after the video was released.

“Hamas’s actions are proof that it is a despicable terrorist organization that holds the citizens of Gaza hostage who pay the price for its actions," Lapid said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also condemned Hamas.

"Hamas holds two mentally ill, sick and suffering civilians, in violation of all international laws and regulations," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. "Distributing a video of a sick person is a heinous and desperate act."

The PMO statement added that "the State of Israel considers Hamas responsible for the health of the captured civilians."