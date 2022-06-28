Israeli forces foil arms smuggling attempt near the Dead Sea

Authorities suspect weapons intended for carrying out terrorist activities

Israeli army troops last month foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition from Jordan to Israel in the Dead Sea area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed on Tuesday.

Israeli authorities suspect that the weapons were intended for carrying out terrorist activities.

After scanning the area, two suspects were apprehended by security forces in possession of a bag containing four pistols, three M-16 rifles and ammunition.

The two suspects -- Rahman Abu Sabiyah and Majed Qashkar -- are Bedouins living near Dimona. They were taken for questioning by the Shin Bet internal security service in cooperation with Israeli police.

The investigation revealed that Muhammad Qashkar and Salman Aloug, known to operate on the Jordanian border, were behind the arms smuggling. They were also arrested.

The investigation has been transferred to the Southern District Attorney's Office to issue indictments, as well as a request for detention for the suspects until the end of the prosecution.

The Israeli military, Shin Bet and Israeli police take seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in the smuggling of weapons into the territory of the State of Israel, endangering the security of the state and its residents.