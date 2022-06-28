Suspect arrested after stabbing attempt at Temple Mount - Israeli police

Palestinian man had escaped back into Temple Mount compound; no casualties reported

A Palestinian man was arrested after an attempted stabbing at a police station at Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Tuesday night, according to the Israeli police.

The suspect reportedly tried to stab a police officer at the Council Gate, one of the twelve Temple Mount gates.

The suspect was able to escape back into the Temple Mount compound.

Security forces began searching for the suspect and apprehended him, with video footage showing officers taking him in for questioning.

No casualties were reported.

This is a developing story