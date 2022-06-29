Palestinian gunman killed after firing at Israeli troops in Jenin

Israeli forces arrested 13 wanted persons throughout the West Bank on Tuesday night

A Palestinian gunman from Islamic Jihad was shot and killed after firing at Israeli troops operating in Jenin on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were conducting an arrest of two wanted men in the West Bank city when the deadly exchange occurred.

Marei reportedly threw explosive devices at Duvdevan and Golani forces, who returned fire.

Islamic Jihad said in a statement that Marei was one of their fighters and a "martyr" who died while confronting a raid "by occupation forces... in Jenin at dawn on Wednesday."

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police operated throughout the West Bank on Tuesday night, arresting 13 wanted individuals.

Weapons were also seized during the overnight raids in Palestinian areas.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces during the operation.

Israeli forces have stepped up their activities in the West Bank in recent months in response to a terrorism wave that claimed the lives of 19 people in Israel. The ongoing counterterrorism operation is dubbed Break the Wave.