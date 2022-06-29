Government will seek US permission to sell Iron Beam to Saudi Arabia, UAE during Biden's visit next month

Israel wants to sell its laser defense technology to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Israeli reports.

Iron Beam is Israel's newest defense system and it has been hailed as a far less costly way of shooting down drones and rockets.

The government will seek permission to transfer the technology to the Gulf Arab states from US President Joe Biden during his visit next month.

The US leader is expected to visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia in mid-July.

Israel's Defense Ministry will present its laser interception system to Biden during his visit to Israel, according to ministry sources and the Israeli military.

The presentation of the system will be at Palmachim Airbase, alongside Israel's Iron Dome protection system.

The Biden administration has indicated its interest in expanding upon the normalization agreements reached between Israel and Arab countries under the previous US administration and the potential Iron Beam deal is seen as a step in that direction.

The Americans, Israelis and several Sunni Arab states are also seeking ways to counter Iranian influence in the region, including attacks by Iranian proxies.

"This sends a message to Tehran that the [Israeli-Arab] alliance is serious and growing; that the Iranians are going to have to think twice or maybe three times before they make their next move," i24NEWS senior US correspondent Mike Wagenheim said.

The laser defense technology was designed and manufactured by Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and was unveiled at the Singapore Airshow on February 11, 2014.

According to estimates, the new system is expected to come into use within a few years.