'We want all the captives to return home to their families'

The father of Hisham al-Sayed, the Israeli held captive by Hamas in Gaza, said Wednesday that he was ready to wait for all the Israeli hostages to be released at the same time.

“We want all the captives to return home to their families,” Sha'aban al-Sayed told the Israeli radio station Radio 103FM.

“I am prepared to wait more so that they release all of them.”

He was interviewed the day after Hamas released a video showing his son lying on a bed wearing an oxygen mask .

On Tuesday, Hamas announced that the health of the young man, a Bedouin suffering from mental illness, deteriorated.

A Lebanese media network with ties to Hamas reported that the terror group offered Israel to release al-Sayed in exchange for all sick Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Sha'aban al-Sayed believes that this proposal "is somewhat encouraging," stressing however that any exchange agreement should concern all Israeli hostages as well as the return of the remains of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Hamas' actions, saying holding sick hostages was an "inhumane act."

Israel holds Hamas responsible for any deterioration in the health of the hostages and assures that it will pay the price.

Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu voluntarily crossed the border to Gaza between 2014 and 2015. Since then, Hamas has held them as hostages.