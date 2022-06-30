Behind the scenes look at IDF urban warfare training

'Little Gaza' prepares Israeli soldiers for different scenarios during West Bank operations

What starts in the Israeli military training ground dubbed "Little Gaza" ends up in the narrow and dangerous alleyways of the West Bank.

"We train here for everything dealing with urban warfare. Our battalion operates in the West Bank, which is full of urban environments," said Lieutenant N., company commander of Battalion Unit 636. "We're here to become more professional."

Battalion 636 is the largest battalion in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). It is in charge of field intelligence mainly in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. Once the intelligence is there, they jump to action.

What they learn at "Little Gaza" may save their lives in the real battle.

"The constant training is what helps us succeed in the real battlefield," Lieutenant N. told i24NEWS.

"Everything done here is based on years of experience - successful operations and failed operations."

While 636 was there when the i24NEWS cameras were rolling, other units have been there before.

Before making arrests of wanted terrorists in the West Bank, the soldiers get the training at "Little Gaza."