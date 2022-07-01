Gantz orders probe into Israeli media leaks

Cyberattacks are an increasing threat to states, and Israel is currently facing a cyber war with Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered an investigation into recent media leaks, which came shortly after reports indicated that a unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was behind a cyberattack in Iran.

Earlier this week, one of Iran’s major steel companies said it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack that also targeted two other plants, in what it said was the biggest such assault on the country’s strategic industrial sector, AP News reported.

The Iranian government did not acknowledge the disruption nor did it direct any blame.

However, Hebrew media – Channel 12 News, Channel 13 News, and Kan public broadcaster – reported that IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visited the 8200 intelligence unit’s headquarters, where he was shown a video of the aftermath of the cyberattack at Khuzestan Steel Co.

The video showed a large fire burning in the factory, with people shouting for help.

Kochavi “likely” thanked the unit for “a series of incidents” attributed to Israel, Channel 12 suggested, and a Channel 13 reporter tweeted that “there were a lot of red eyes” at the 8200 headquarters.

Gantz ordered the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment to probe “recent leaks from closed discussions… in a manner that violates the ambiguity policy of Israel,” The Times of Israel reported.

Cyberattacks have become an increasing threat for states, and Israel is currently facing a cyber war with Iran.

Israeli military correspondents suggested that the recent cyberattack in Iran could be in retaliation to an Iranian-attributed attack that caused rocket sirens to go off in Israel last week.