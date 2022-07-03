Israel sends observers to military drills in Morocco

It is the first time Israeli observers participate in exercises in Morocco

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that three military observers took part in exercises in Morocco this week.

The ministry described the move as a sign of warming relations between the two countries, according to Reuters. It was the first time that Israeli military observers participated in a drill in Morocco.

“African Lion 2022” exercise followed a Moroccan counter-terrorism unit’s participation in a multinational drill in Israel last week, according to the ministry. This week’s exercise also involved US forces.

Last week Israel, the United States, Morocco and three other Arab countries took part in an annual foreign ministers' meetings ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East scheduled for mid-July. The Jewish State and Morocco established ties under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Earlier in March, an Israeli army delegation met with Moroccan officers in Rabat in the first visit of its kind since the 2020 normalization deal, signing a military cooperation agreement. The meeting included discussing "opportunities for participation in joint international exercises.”