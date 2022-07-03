Response time for getting to shelter on Israeli border with Syria extended to 15 seconds

Residents of Nahariya will have more time to enter the shelters after a siren goes off

The response time that is required to get to a shelter in Nahariya on Israel’s border with Syria was extended up to 15 seconds, the Home Front Command announced on Sunday.

The statement issued by the agency that specializes in civilian protection during emergency situations said that their work, which led to an extension, allows the residents of Nahariya more time to reach shelters during an air defense alert, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Each area has a set time that defines the time local residents need to enter the shelters after a siren goes off. The northern coastal town of Nahariya is an important border point for Israel, where Hezbollah militants operating in Syria can potentially breach to carry out an attack backed by missiles launched from the Lebanese coast.

Earlier in June false rocket sirens were heard in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Eilat for nearly an hour prompting residents to look for shelters. It was later established that the sirens were activated due to a cyberattack presumably initiated from Iran.