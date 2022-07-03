Israel: Military had advance intelligence on Hezbollah drone launch

Hezbollah released photos showing the gas field platform on Sunday

The Israel Defense Forces had advance intelligence on Saturday's launch by Hezbollah of three unarmed drones over the Karish gas field off the Mediterranean coast, it was learned on Sunday.

The Lebanese Shiite terrorist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, "thought he would catch [Israel] off guard," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav told Kan public radio.

"But we are ready in terms of warning and intelligence systems, and the Navy and Air Force are there to protect Israel's assets," he stressed.

He said Hezbollah suffered "a significant operational setback" in its thwarted attempt to deliver a message to Israel.

The spokesman also said that Israel's sovereignty was not violated during the incident, stressing that the drones were shot down over Lebanese territorial waters recognized by the United Nations.

But Hezbollah on Sunday released photos taken by its drones as well as a short video of just a few seconds showing the gas field platform.

One of the devices was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet and the other two by Barak 8 missiles launched from a warship. According to defense officials, all three were stopped before approaching the gas field.

For Lebanon, the Karish field is in part of disputed waters with Israel. The Jewish state believes that it is in its exclusive economic zone.

The incident comes the day after the assumption of duties in Israel by centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who officially succeeded Naftali Bennett on Friday.