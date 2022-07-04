Israel’s security forces arrest 13 terrorism suspects in West Bank overnight

Palestinian media claims the number of arrests stands at 19

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security service, and Border Police arrested 13 terrorism suspects Sunday night across the West Bank with Palestinians saying the number of arrests stands at 19.

Two of the detainees captured in the city of Jenin - where Israeli officers were met with gunfire - possessed explosives, according to The Jerusalem Post. The suspects were identified by Palestinian media as Aws Shalaby and Islam Al-Ajawi.

Two more suspects were arrested in Ramallah, while to the west, in Beitunia, rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the IDF. Palestinian reports suggest individuals named Taha Armoush and Muhannad Fares were among the detained suspects there.

Palestinian media also said that two leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Maher Hareb and Kamal Abu Zarifa, were arrested in the city of Nablus, although they were not listed by the IDF.

Other not listed arrests allegedly took place in Iskaka in the northern West Bank, as well as in Tulkarm, Hebron and Jerusalem.

Another three arrests took place in the Bayt Sira village with suspects identified by Palestinian media as Abdul Rahman Hamid Wawi, Muhammad Hamid Wawi and Hamdan Hamed Wawi. A number of weapons were found with the suspects.

Two pistols and other weapons were confiscated in the villages of Shuweika and Tzur, where Israeli forces arrested another suspect. Weapons were also discovered during the raid in the village of Beir ar-Rush.

Israeli forces suffered no casualties during the raids. All suspects were taken in for questioning. The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police launched counterterrorism operation Break the Wave in response to a series of deadly attacks on Israelis conducted by Palestinians between March and May.