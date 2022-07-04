US, Israel say that ballistics test of Abu Akleh bullet inconclusive

US Security Coordinator concludes 'gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible' for journalist's death

The ballistics examination of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last month in Jenin proved to be inconclusive, Israel and United States confirmed on Monday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that "it is not possible to determine with certainty who killed" Abu Akleh, while the US State Department issued a statement that "a definitive conclusion" could not be reached.

The US statement also said that its observations of the Israeli and Palestinian investigations show that the source of the bullet was likely from IDF positions and that the shooting was not intentional, but the "result of tragic circumstances."

The Israeli team worked along with the US Security Coordinator (USSC) to check the bullet that claimed the life of the reporter during a gun battle on May 11 between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

"Ballistics experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

After refusing to hand over the bullet and accusing Israel of killing the Palestinian-American journalist, the bullet was handed over by the Palestinians on Saturday to the USSC with assurance that Israel would not participate in the ballistics testing.

"The (ballistic) test will not be American. The test will be an Israeli test, with an American presence throughout," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav said.

Abu Akleh's death caused international concern, with some foreign media outlets accusing Israel of killing her and other news organizations launching their own investigations.

Israel has claimed from the start that there was not enough evidence to determine whether Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli or Palestinian bullet and the test on the bullet appeared to confirm that the responsible party is still yet to be determined definitively.

The USSC oversaw the forensics analysis and was granted access to the Israeli and Palestinian investigations, according to the statement.

"By summarizing both investigations, the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh," the statement concluded.

"The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of attacks in Israel."

Price in the statement encouraged cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the case and offered "our deepest condolences to the Abu Akleh family."