Lapid: 'IDF will continue fighting terror whenever and wherever necessary'

New Israeli prime minister expresses support for troops after ballistics test results revealed

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a statement after Monday's revelation that an examination of the bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was not able to determine responsibility.

Lapid expressed his support for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who "risk their lives to defend the citizens of Israel from terrorism and who work around the clock for the security of Israel."

A ballistics test of the bullet conducted by Israel with a US observer present found that "it is not possible to determine with certainty who killed" the Al Jazeera reporter shot dead in May in the West Bank's Jenin during a gun battle between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces.

The US State Department released a statement confirming that "a definitive conclusion" could not be reached from the forensics test while also indicating that the bullet likely originated from IDF positions but was not intentional, a result of "tragic circumstances."

This conclusion was reached by the US Security Coordinator (USSC) after examining both the Israeli and Palestinian probes into the incident. The USSC oversaw the Israeli ballistics exam.

Israel was not happy with the USSC's conclusion that the gunfire that killed Abu Akleh came from IDF positions, two officials familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the Palestinian militants who fired at Israeli troops on that day were to blame.

“During this operational event, like in many others, hundreds of bullets were fired at IDF troops, which responded with firepower of their own, only in the direction of the sources of the shooting,” Gantz said Monday. “The first to bear responsibility in such events are the terrorists who operate from within population centers.”

Lapid, who assumed the role of prime minister on Thursday, stressed the importance of the freedom of the press and allowing journalists to carry out their duties in safety, while also emphasizing the importance of Israel acting to protect its citizens.

"The IDF will continue fighting terror whenever and wherever necessary."