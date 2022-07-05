Israeli forces arrest 6 terrorism suspects overnight in West Bank

Terrorism suspects arrested, illegal weapons confiscated during operations in Palestinian towns

Israeli forces arrested six individuals suspected of terrorist activities during an overnight operation in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The joint operation included units from the IDF, Shin Bet internal security service and Israel Border Police.

The security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in several Palestinian towns, including Bayt Furik and ad-Dhahiriya.

In Wadi Brukin, two terrorism suspects were apprehended and illegal weapons confiscated. Gunfire was reported in the vicinity of the troops.

IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Tamun and arrested a wanted suspect.

No IDF soldiers were wounded in the operation.

On Monday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the results of a ballistics test on the bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May in Jenin by pledging his full support for Israeli security forces.

"The IDF will continue fighting terror whenever and wherever necessary," Lapid said.

Israel has stepped up its counterterrorism activities in the West Bank in recent months in response to a wave of deadly terrorist attacks.