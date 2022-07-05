Suspected stabbing terrorist attack in central Israel

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man listed in serious condition after being attacked near Bnei Brak

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed on Tuesday morning near the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

The 47-year-old victim was transported to Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan in moderate condition but was later listed in serious condition.

According to the victim's statement to police, an Arab man stabbed him as he was walking across a pedestrian bridge and then fled the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the stabbing amid suspicion it was a nationally-motivated terrorist attack.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said that their responders were called to the scene shortly after 5 am and found the victim fully conscious.

“We provided him with life-saving medical care and urgently evacuated him to the hospital,” MDA medic Shimi Zilbershlag was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

The suspected terrorist attack comes after Israel suffered from a wave of terrorist attacks between mid-March and the beginning of May that left 19 people dead.

Israel launched nightly counterterrorism operations in the West Bank in response to the terrorism wave that is still ongoing. Six terrorism suspects were arrested in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday and illegal weapons confiscated.