Israel army chief candidate calls for assassination of IRGC leaders

'IRGC is responsible for most covert activity, subversion of governments, terrorist acts in the Middle East'

Major General Eyal Zamir, who is running to become the new chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), called for targeted killings of leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a paper on countering Iran’s regional strategy written for The Washington Institute, Zamir said that IRGC “is the backbone of the regime,” which seeks to dominate the region.

Click here for an Explainer on the IRGC.

“The IRGC is responsible for most covert activity, subversion of other governments, terrorist acts, and political assassinations in the Middle East and around the world, as well as maintaining contact with its regional and global partners,” Zamir wrote, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

He urged Israel's allies, including the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan, and Gulf Arab states to weaken IRGC “in every dimension and use every means possible to exert pressure on it.”

“The Iranian regional threat is the central threat to the national security of these nations and is the glue—the shared interest—holding the Sunni-Israeli camp together,” Zamir wrote, noting that one of the means to fight IRGC was to target its leadership, commanders, and leading operatives.

Zamir is one of the three candidates to replace the current IDF chief Aviv Kohavi along with Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and former ground forces commander Yoel Strick. The decision needs to be taken by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the coming months as Kohavi’s term ends in January.

However, the opposition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, insists for the nomination to be delayed, arguing that such a senior appointment shouldn't be made by an interim government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who replaced Naftali Bennett following the disbanding of Israel's parliament last week.