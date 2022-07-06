Israel: Military shot down additional Hezbollah drone last week

This drone came just days before three Hezbollah drones were shot down on Saturday

Israel's military (IDF) intercepted a Hezbollah drone last week, according to reports.

This came days before three drones were shot down on Saturday, heading towards the Karish gas field off the coast of northern Israel.

The drone was shot down in Lebanese maritime space, without posing threat or danger to the rig. The IDF spokesman said that the drones were identified by detection systems and were monitored throughout their flight by the air control unit before being intercepted at the most optimal point, according to Maariv.

Lebanon's Al-Akhbar news site reported earlier Wednesday that Hezbollah launched a drone towards the gas field a week earlier, saying, "Last Saturday's rallies were not the first and were preceded by another on Wednesday."

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in a dispute over maritime borders and the development of a gas field, participating in negotiations with the help of the United States.

After the Saturday launch, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati released a statement saying, "Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which the negotiations are happening is unacceptable.”

The statement, issued following a meeting between Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, added that it exposed Lebanon to “unnecessary risks.”