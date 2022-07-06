English
Syrian militant killed in alleged Israeli drone strike - reports

A picture taken on January 24, 2022 from the Golan Heights shows an Israeli army tank from the 1973 Yom Kippur war overlooking the Syrian governorate of Quneitra.
UAV attack occurred around Quneitra in southern Syria

A Syrian militant was killed in alleged Israeli drone strike in southern Syria on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media reports.

The UAV attack occurred around Quneitra in the southwestern part of the country, reportedly targeting a location west of Hader near the Israeli border and the city of Majdal Shams.

Syrian media identified the person killed in the strike as Farid Fouad Mustafa.

He was reportedly working with the Syrian Army.

There was no initial response from Syrian officials to the reports.

This is a developing story

