Palestinian suspect arrested in stabbing of Israeli near Bnei Brak

Suspect arrested in joint operation of Israel Police and Shin Bet internal security service

A Palestinian suspect was arrested in the stabbing attack of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israeli man on Tuesday near Bnei Brak, police revealed on Wednesday.

The suspect was captured on the same day as the attack in a joint operation by the Israel Police and Shin Bet internal security service. The suspect was transferred to Shin Bet for interrogation.

The 47-year-old victim suffered serious head wounds after being stabbed on Tuesday morning while crossing a pedestrian bridge on Highway 4 in Givat Shmuel, near Bnei Brak in central Israel.

The victim's wife, Yael, told Israeli media that her husband was walking to morning prayers when he was attacked, suffering multiple fractures.

The couple have six children together.

The suspected terrorist attack comes after Israel suffered from a wave of terrorist attacks between mid-March and the beginning of May that left 19 people dead.

Israel launched nightly counterterrorism operations in the West Bank in response to the terrorism wave that is still ongoing.