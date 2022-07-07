Israeli-Arab soldier suspected of spying for Gaza terror group

Shada Abu-Alekhian was arrested two weeks after enlisting in the Israeli army

An Israeli-Arab soldier arrested in May by Israel's Shin Bet security agency is suspected to have been ordered by a terror organization in Gaza to enlist in the Israeli army (IDF), collect intelligence, and promote terrorist activities.

A Shin Bet probe revealed that 25-year-old Shada Abu-Alekhian, a Bedouin from the town of Hura in southern Israel, was detained two weeks after enlisting in the IDF two months ago, Haaretz reported.

Katab al-Mujahideen, a terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, recruited Abu-Alekhian to photograph sites in Israel and to steal and send back military weapons, according to Hebrew media.

Most of Abu-Alekhian's activities occurred before he enlisted, the Shin Bet stated. During his interrogation, the suspect said he identified with terror groups in the Palestinian enclave and wanted revenge on Israeli authorities who acted against his family's illegal building of houses.

The arrest came a few months after an Israeli-Arab from the same Bedouin town of Hura killed four people and wounded several others in a stabbing attack. Days after that incident, i24NEWS visited the town to interview its citizens, who "strongly" condemned that specific attack in March "and all others."

Last year in November, an Israeli citizen and a Gaza resident were arrested on suspicions of espionage activities within Israel on behalf of Hamas, the enclave's ruling militant group.

The two men allegedly carried out intelligence-gathering operations against Israel's military infrastructure and personnel, including investigating Iron Dome missile defense systems and secretly photographing IDF soldiers at Ashkelon Central Station.