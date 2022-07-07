Israel: High Court of Justice orders the demolition of home of Elad terrorist

Two Palestinians attacked Israelis in Elad on May 5 killing three people and wounding four

The High Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the home of one of the Elad terrorists, who killed three people, will be demolished.

The commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Central Command signed a demolition order for the home of one of the terrorists earlier in June, according to The Jerusalem Post. The IDF captured the two Palestinians, who carried out a deadly terrorist attack as Israelis celebrated Independence Day with outdoor festivities on May 5, in a forested area near Elad.

The two were detained after a 60-hour manhunt. As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, both from Rummanah in the Jenin area of the West Bank, attacked civilians of the mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish city in central Israel with an axe and a knife.

Three people were murdered in the attack with four more victims wounded. The deceased Yonatan Havakuk, 44, Boaz Gol, 49, and Oren Ben Yiftah, 35, collectively left behind 16 children. A week after the attack, Israeli troops arrested two other Palestinians, who were suspected of helping the Elad terrorists.

In June, state attorneys filed the indictment at the Central District Court, charging the two Palestinians with three counts of murder in an act of terror, five counts of attempted murder in an act of terror, as well as entering Israel illegally.

The Israeli security forces have been conducting a counterterrorism operation in recent weeks following a string of deadly attacks on civilians that left 19 people killed between March and May.