Israel: Military officials advise government to halt maritime talks with Lebanon

Lebanon and Israel began unprecedented negotiations in October 2020 under the auspices of Washington

Israeli military officials favor halting negotiations with Lebanon over a maritime border dispute, Channel 12 reported Saturday, citing an army source.

According to the source, the Israeli military recommended ending the talks after the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah sent drones on Saturday towards Israel's Karish gas field off the Mediterranean coast, located in a sea area that both Lebanon and Israel claim as their own.

The channel said the government rejected the suggestion, and that significant progress seems to have been made, emerging towards an agreement with Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel began unprecedented negotiations in October 2020 under the auspices of Washington to delineate their maritime border, to remove obstacles to hydrocarbon exploration. However, the talks were suspended in May 2021 due to disputes over the surface of the disputed area, including the Karish gas field.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said last week that recent negotiations made progress. Additionally, according to Channel 12, there "may" be further progress during US President Joe Biden's trip to the region.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations, and are technically in a state of war, each claiming about 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their economic zones. The area contains lucrative natural gas, which could help Lebanon out of its current financial crisis.